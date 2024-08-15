Big news in store from home AppleThe Cupertino company is working for the Creating a robotic arm for home useto have a “smart” home. The arm is connected to a display, like a smartphone, and can be rotated 360 degrees. Kevin Lynch, Apple’s vice president of technology, is leading the project. The launch will not take place in 2024, also because the existence of the project has yet to be made official, but it was made known by an absolutely authoritative source like Bloomberg.

Apple’s Home Robot Arm

Mark Gurman, technology journalist at Bloomberghas launched the news that Apple is creating a home robot armwhose aim is to make your home a “smart home”. The arm is connected to a display that, thanks to mechanics present in the robot, can tilt and rotate up to 360 degrees. Gurman himself had already announced the existence of this project in April 2024, speaking about it as follows: “The idea was for the display to mimic a person’s head movements during a FaceTime session. It would also have capabilities that would allow it to precisely track a single person in a crowd during a video call.”

The robot arm is used positioned on a table and allows, among other things, to participate in video conferences, manage the “smart home”, such as controlling all the smart devices present in the area, and the security of your home. There should also be compatibility with Siri and the Apple Intelligence artificial intelligence functionality. At the head of the work team is the vice president of Apple technology Kevin Lynch.

Price and release date

At the moment there is no certainty regarding the release date, but Bloomberg is always providing us with important information about it. According to the aforementioned news outlet, Apple’s robotic arm could be released between 2026 and 2027 and will be priced around $1,000.

The development of the domestic robot comes after Apple abandoned its ten-year electric car project, but Cupertino is now all interested in generative artificial intelligence, a topic that is involving all multinationals, which are competing to create the most powerful AI.