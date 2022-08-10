Big tech’s ‘obscure’ review process prevents distribution of new versions of the app, says creator Pavel Durov

Telegram creator and CEO Pavel Durov said this Wednesday (Aug 10, 2022) that the Telegram update was stuck in Apple’s review for two weeks “without any explanation”. According to him, the “obscure review process” in big techs prevents the platform “revolutionize the way people express themselves” in messages.

“Our next update – which is about to revolutionize the way people express themselves in messages – was stuck in Apple’s ‘review’ for two weeks with no explanation or any feedback provided”wrote Durov on his Telegram channel.

“The only thing we find disheartening is that we are often unable to distribute new versions of Telegram due to the murky review process imposed on all mobile apps by tech monopolies,” wrote the businessman.

The owner of Telegram said he is concerned about small technology producers. “If Telegram, one of the 10 most popular apps in the world, is getting this treatment, we can only imagine the difficulties faced by developers of smaller apps. It’s not just demoralizing: it causes direct financial losses to hundreds of thousands of mobile apps around the world.”

Finally, Durov said he hopes that the competent authorities of each country will solve these problems.

“This loss is on top of the 30% tax that Apple and Google charge app developers – who they say should pay for the resources needed to review apps. Regulators in the EU (European Union) and elsewhere are slowly starting to investigate these abusive practices. But the economic damage that Apple has already inflicted on the tech industry will not be undone.”declared.

in response to Power 360Apple said at 7:22 pm that it would not comment on the matter.

The digital newspaper also contacted Google at 4:43 pm and requested a statement about Durov’s complaints, but had not received a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for manifestation.