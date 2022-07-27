Although it has never explicitly mentioned it, Apple has been working for years on the Apple Car project, a hyper-technological car signed by the Cupertino company.

Bloomberg

reports today that Apple has hired a new key figure to enrich the project team, namely the Italian Luigi Taraborelli, a veteran of the automotive industry with twenty years of experience in Lamborghini. Taraborelli worked for a long time in the research and development department of the Emilian company, and then specialized in the development of concepts related to chassis and vehicle dynamics. He collaborated in the development of several Lamborghini models, such as Urus, Huracan and Aventador. He started in 2001 and left the company in May of this year. Taraborelli will become one of the senior managers of the “Project Titan”, this is the code name of Apple Car, which should finally see the light by the end of the decade in the form of a fully electric vehicle with one hundred percent self-driving capability. At the head of the project is Apple VP Kevin Lynch, who has already created the original Apple Watch concept for the Apple.