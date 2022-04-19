Apple is certainly not a company that needs any introduction. Everyone at least once in their life will have seen an iPhone, the smartphone capable of innovating with a sober design and fluid and efficient software. The company in recent years is aiming higher and higher, especially when it comes to its smartphone division, without taking anything away from the Mac and tablet department.

However, we do not want to get lost in chat, because today we are here to talk to you about the release of a new update of the famous iOS operating system and more! If you are curious, stay with us and you will certainly not be disappointed!

Apple, there are many news of the new beta 2!

iOS is an operating system that has a lot to say to its users! Present on virtually every Apple device, including the iPhone, the software has an unprecedented fluidity and ease of use. However, new beta software for iOS and iPadOS 15.5, macOS Monterey 12.4, watchOS 8.6 and tvOS 15.5 was released to developers today.

In short, there is no one missing from the appeal. But before explaining how to install this new beta, let’s get to the news it brings with it! The company has mostly focused on fix many bugs and defects present in the auctal versions.

But there is no shortage of news: on iOS, iPadOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3 stands out the Universal Control which in other words allows you to use a single keyboard and a single mouse to control multiple devices at a time on which obviously you have logged into your iCloud account.

Then we have the option of using Face ID with a protective mask on iPhone 12 and above. Finally, the possibility of inserting the Green Pass in the Wallet e Emoji support 14. In total we are talking about 112 characters including 37 new emojis and 75 with new skin tones.

How to install it?

As promised, let’s move on to the explanations now! To begin with, all beta versions can be installed in OTA mode (i.e. from device), directly through the appropriate menu in the system settings of iOS, iPadOS and macOS.

Obviously this will be possible after having previously downloaded and installed the profiles available on the Apple Developer Center and also on the site dedicated to public beta testers.

Remember to load your terminals before proceeding with the update and do not switch them off at all. Finally, we recommend that you run everything under a home network, as a lot of GB will go away for the download.

In short, an update that should not be underestimated and that we can’t wait to come out of the beta phase and go public. We obviously recommend that you download the update if you are part of the beta testers.

For the moment, finally, we just have to renew our constant commitment to guarantee you the best news available on the net and beyond, giving you an appointment at the next article!