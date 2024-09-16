Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 Earphones Approved as Hearing Aid in the US

The US regulator has recognized Apple AirPods Pro 2 headphones as a hearing aid. This was reported in a press release on website U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The agency has officially approved the Hearing Aid Feature of the headphones as the first over-the-counter software for people with hearing loss. The announcement says the headset can indeed amplify sounds for people with suspected mild to moderate hearing loss.

The FDA called the certification of AirPods Pro 2 another step towards making hearing aids as accessible as possible for people with hearing loss. In the US, the cost of Apple’s wireless headphones is $249, or about 23 thousand rubles.

By words According to PhoneArena journalists, the Hearing Aid Feature will be added to the AirPods Pro 2 firmware later this year. The media outlet recalled that Apple announced at its September 9 presentation that its headphones would soon receive FDA certification.

On September 9, Apple introduced the new AirPods 4 headphones. The inexpensive device, priced at a minimum of $129, received a new design, an H2 chip, a spatial audio function, and moisture protection. The gadget optionally supports active noise cancellation.