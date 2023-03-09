Apple it is one of the most publicly traded companies ever. It’s been years since Steve Jobs passed away and yet iPhones continue to sell in huge quantities. Today we are here to tell you about a woodworm that has been afflicting the company for a very long time without ever disappearing. If you are curious, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Apple hasn’t given up on Touch ID under the display yet!

Let’s face it, Touch ID is one of the most convenient technologies ever. Memorizing your fingerprint and seeing your phone unlock by placing your thumb on it is almost magical. Apple has chosen a very different path in its latest models from that adopted by many other manufacturers, but perhaps it could take a few steps back.

According to some rumors from the Korean Navar blog, the company is really contemplating revert to the old Touch ID system adding it below the display. This only after having perfectly integrated the Face ID under the same screen. We are obviously talking about a really large time window, so you shouldn’t expect a sudden change of course. Either way, it’s important to point out that right this week was registered a patent which sees precisely the scan of the fingerprint from the display. A combination of optical scanner and infrared sensor that could also monitor an individual’s health data.

In short, for now we just have to wait for the situation to evolve, as always giving you an appointment for the next article, reminding you that we recently developed a guide on an iPhone function that will allow you to take even more beautiful photos!