Apple has started sending payments to compensate participants in the “Batterygate” class action.

Apple is finally refunding those who joined the lawsuit regarding the slowdown of iPhones due to batteries. The checks appear to have been credited to the bank accounts of people involved in the company's decision to limit the performance of devices with older batteries in 2017. As reported by the site, updated in December with the indication that refunds would be made this month, Apple has begun to pay.

On average, refunds amount to approximately $92.17 per claim.

Among the total refunds of 500 million totalsome could go for nearly $1,000.

The case of batteries Apple has issued initial payments of approximately $92 per claim to affected iPhone users The "Batterygate" saga began in 2017, when a developer revealed how some iOS 10 updates slowed down older iPhones, starting with the iPhone 6S and 7. Apple didn't explain the phenomenon at the time, but later said it had introduced the slow performance to avoid sudden iPhone shutdowns caused by performance peaks not supported by aging batteries. There were several class action lawsuits claiming that Apple's actions forced people to upgrade rather than just replace the battery. In response, the company officially apologized, reduced cell replacement costs, and allowed users to disable this feature while also introducing new features to iOS to mitigate the impact of battery decay over time.