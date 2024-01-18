The Verge: Apple will start selling smartwatches without a pulse oximeter on January 18

Apple will begin selling smartwatches without a pulse oximeter amid patent infringement proceedings. About it reports edition of The Verge.

The company said that starting January 18, all Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 sold in the United States will no longer have the function of determining blood oxygen saturation levels. At the same time, the company believes that the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit should overturn the decision of the International Trade Commission (USITC), which previously banned the import of watches due to violation of the Masimo patent.

According to journalists, in this way the company has deteriorated all smart watches sold in the United States. At the same time, on devices of American users purchased before January 18, the pulse oximeter will continue to work.

Earlier, journalists from the publication Wccftech said that American authorities would have the opportunity to almost completely ban sales of Apple smart watches in the country. According to experts, there is a fairly high probability that sales of other wearable devices of the American brand will be limited in the United States.