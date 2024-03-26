A system is planned in Apple stores that will allow the updating of iPhone devices still sealed and closed in their packaging.

After a test phase in some of its stores in the United States, Apple is ready to introduce an innovative system that will allow staff to update iPhones that are still sealed directly into the sales boxesusing a special charging base. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, “Soon within Apple”this is the name chosen, will be launched widely in Apple stores starting from April, with forecasts of covering over 270 points of sale in the USA by the beginning of the summer and reasonable possibility that it will then also be implemented in other countries. The novelty would have met with moderate success in some selected locations during 2023.

Pit-stop in the "pit" Apple Stores will soon update iPhones without taking them out of the box The introduction of this system was first reported last October, with subsequent evidence of its existence emerging from the iOS 17.2 code. Describing it in his Power On newsletter, Gurman compares it in shape to a metal shelf for shoes.

The method would employ a pad-like accessory on which iPhone retail boxes can be placed, taking advantage of the use of MagSafe and other wireless technologies to activate the phones without having to open the box. Once the update process is started, the software is loaded and once installed the phone is automatically turned off.