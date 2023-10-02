According to a new report, Manzana has all the necessary elements to create your own search engine for your devices in case you decide to stop depending on Google.

Google has been the default search engine of the iPhone for more than a decade, and the web giant reportedly pays Manzana between $8 billion and $12 billion each year as part of the agreement. However, the agreement is complicated by accusations from the United States government that Google maintains a monopoly on online search and online advertising sales.

As lucrative as that deal is, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman argues in his Sunday Power On newsletter that Manzana I could do better. Yeah Manzana launched its own search engine, the advertising revenue it could generate would likely rival the flow of money coming from the search engine market. Apple Watchsaid.

Although calling such a move “unlikely,” Gurman noted that Manzana has already given an idea of ​​what such an offer would be like, having integrated search engines into services such as App Store, Maps, AppleTV and News.

As part of this possible effort, Manzana has a team that has been developing a next-generation search engine codenamed Pegasus. The technology, developed under the supervision of John Giannandrea, senior vice president of machine learning and AI of Manzana, offers more accurate results, Gurman writes. The technology is already in some applications and could appear in the App Store in the future, he said.

Manzana has also been working on spotlightits search function that helps users of iOS to find things on their devices. Gurman pointed out that a few years ago, Manzana began including web search results in this tool, but those results were provided by Google either bing of Microsoft.

Speculation about the search engine arises amid the ongoing antitrust lawsuit against Google filed by the United States Department of Justice. Manzana was called as a witness in the lawsuit in connection with her multimillion-dollar deal that makes Google be the default search engine in iPhones.

Giannandrea reportedly revealed during his testimony in the lawsuit that a new feature in iOS 17 allows you to change the default search engine in the iPhone when it’s used Safari in private browsing mode. In iOS 17which comes with the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Prousers can set two default search engines: one for regular browsing and another for private browsing, he said.

Manzana did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Via: CNET

Editor’s note: The truth is that if there was the option to keep the Google search engine as the default on my phone, I would do it. But yeah, it’s horrible that there’s a monopoly on this.