MacRumors: 12-inch MacBook released in 2015 was considered obsolete

Apple has moved the original 12-inch MacBook to the list of rare models. About it informs MacRumors edition.

The 2015 laptop will be officially obsolete on June 30, according to media journalists who read Apple’s internal memo. An American corporation recognizes a device as rare if more than seven years have passed since the device was no longer distributed for sale.

Experts noted that declaring a laptop obsolete means that the device cannot be serviced or repaired at Apple service centers, as the company will no longer supply spare parts for it.

Released in March 2015, the MacBook received a 12-inch display, a dual-core Intel Core M processor, 8 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of internal memory, and a case with passive cooling. The computer was valued at $1,299, or about 105,000 rubles. The device had one USB-C port. In 2017, Apple introduced the second generation of the portable computer; in 2019, the device was withdrawn from sale.

In June 2022, iDrop News journalists said that Apple would re-release the 12-inch MacBook and called the laptop undervalued. The authors noted that the device appeared at the wrong time – it was characterized by poor performance and little autonomy.