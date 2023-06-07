Apple is an American multinational corporation headquartered in California. Founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs over time the company has become a major player in the technology industry. iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch, as well as software like iOS, macOS and iTunes are just some of the company’s flagship products and today we are here to witness to you a rather interesting novelty!

Apple has decided to make the developer beta of any OS free

For several years now there has been the possibility of testing the beta of the Apple OS with one’s own hand. Obviously for the company it is a great advantage if the user guarantees feedback on possible errors and/or omissions. Anyway, what’s new is that from now on, by signing up for the public beta, you will also have exclusive and free access to the developer one. It is a singular and above all official choice. Until now, for the modest sum of 99 dollars, you could enroll in the developer program and then have access to reserved betas, but now everyone can do it.

In practice, it will simply suffice go to the site beta.apple.com and once you’ve logged in and selected the beta you’ll be good to go. By going to the settings and then to “updates” you can choose the one that best suits you. It goes without saying that having versions not designed for the global public could lead to bugs and problems of all sorts, so it is good practice to be careful!