Apple should present its headset for augmented and mixed reality next spring, but according to a Bloomberg report, the company has already decided on the name of the operating system that will animate the new product: xrOS. The previous provisional name realityOS has therefore been abandoned, therefore, it seems that the next one in the Apple operating system family will be called as the acronym that identifies extended augmented / virtual reality, XR precisely. Analyst Mark Gurman, in addition to revealing the name of the operating system, also makes it known that the engineers of Pages, Keynote, Numbers, Notes and Apple News, some of the most used apps on Apple computers and devices, also worked on the project. At the moment, a company that is believed to be related to Apple, Deep Dive LLC, is registering the xrOS name in markets around the world.