Apple Corporation agreed with the Ministry of Digital Industry of the Russian Federation to install applications from Russian developers on the gadget during its first setup. This was reported on March 16 by the newspaper “Vedomosti”referring to the representative of the department.

According to the publication, when setting up an Apple device purchased in Russia, the user will see a dialog box where by default he will be asked to install applications from the list approved by the government of the Russian Federation. As the representative of the Ministry of Digital Science noted, the installation can be canceled by unchecking the checkboxes in front of the applications.

“The ministry is not at all interested in the dominant position of popular programs included in the list for mandatory pre-installation,” the ministry added.

The ministry also said that if interesting and popular alternative offers appear on the market, they will be included in this list and will be offered for pre-installation.

Apple confirmed the information to Vedomosti, stating that the company complies with the laws of the states in which it operates. Apple clarified that from April 1, users will be offered applications from Russian developers when new gadgets are activated.

On March 15, the Ministry of Digital Industry said that from July 1, manufacturers of electronic devices will have to pre-install a domestic search engine in the downloaded browser by default.

In January 2020, it became known that the government approved a list of Russian programs for pre-installation on smartphones, computers and smart TVs sold in Russia. The order will come into force on April 1 this year.

Tablets and smartphones will need to install 16 classes of programs, including applications from Yandex, Mail.ru Group, Kaspersky Lab, New Cloud Technologies, Gosuslugi and the Mir payment system.

The law on the mandatory pre-installation of Russian programs on high-tech devices was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in December 2019.

The bill was submitted to legislators for consideration in July 2019 by deputies Sergey Zhigarev, Vladimir Gutenev, Oleg Nikolaev and Alexander Yushchenko. The developers believe that it will protect the interests of Russian business, which will reduce the number of abuses by large foreign companies working in the field of information technology.