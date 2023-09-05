The Arm microprocessor firm has set an indicative price for its IPO. The company, controlled by the Japanese group Softbank, will place its shares at a price between 47 and 51 dollars per share, according to the updated brochure. Since the company has 1,025.2 million shares, that implies a valuation between 48,222 and 52,326 million dollars (from 44,900 to 48,700 million euros, at the current exchange rate). The implicit valuation would be somewhat higher if the shares pending issuance for different reasons, such as executive compensation, are taken into account. Apple, Intel, Nvidia and Google, among others, plan to invest in the operation, according to the company.

The valuation is somewhat lower than the one that was initially considered by virtue of an internal operation of the Softbank group that valued the company at around 64,000 million dollars. The company already warned then that said transaction responded to previous contractual agreements and that it did not imply that it was going to be the one used in the IPO. The price band set now is indicative and non-binding and it will be the demand prospecting period that will allow us to know the appetite for investing in Arm in the market and, consequently, set the final price. It is expected to do so on September 13 and start trading on the 14th.

Softbank, which currently controls 100% of the company, initially places 95.5 million titles, the equivalent of 9.4% of the capital. That figure may increase by another 7 million shares if demand is sufficient and the planned oversubscription option is exercised, in which case it would amount to almost 10% of the capital. The Japanese group would thus obtain a maximum of just over 5,200 million dollars from the sale of its titles.

SoftBank paid $32 billion to take over Arm in 2016. Regulatory pressure then frustrated the company’s sale to Nvidia, agreed in 2020 for $40 billion. In March 2022, when that operation failed, Softbank announced that it would place the microchip giant on the Stock Market with a valuation of more than 50,000 million “within the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023,” although the operation was closed. has delayed. Now, try to take advantage of the investment fever for values ​​​​related in one way or another with artificial intelligence.

Arm’s microprocessor designs are used by large companies in the sector to produce chips. Intel, AMD, Nvidia or Qualcomm, among others, take advantage of the designs of the British technology to develop their products. The company estimates that “approximately 70% of the world’s population uses Arm-based products,” according to the deal’s brochure. Thanks to the low power consumption and the power of the chips it designs, its position in the market for processors that power a smartphone is a practical monopoly.

Several of Arm’s clients have shown interest in investing in the IPO. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Apple, Cadence Design Systems, Google, Intel, MediaTek, Nvidia, Samsung, Synopsys, and TSMC Partner “have, separately and not jointly, expressed interest in acquiring up to a total of $735 million in ads [certificados equivalentes a acciones] offered in this initial public offering.” indicates Arm in the brochure. There are no binding commitments and no breakdown of how much each company will invest. The purchase of the shares will be made at the same price as the offer, always according to the prospectus.

The manufacturer of electric vehicles Rivian starred in its stock market debut in November 2021 valued at about 70,000 million dollars with the last great public sale offer in the United States, for an amount of about 13,700 million dollars. Even at the bottom of the price range, the placement would still be the world’s largest this year, surpassing the $4.37 billion IPO of Kenvue, Johnson & Johnson’s consumer health arm.

Barclays, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Mizuho act as global coordinators of the operation, in which another 24 banks act as underwriters and underwriters, including the Spanish Banco Santander, which is one of the main underwriters through its subsidiary Santander US Capital Markets.

