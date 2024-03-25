Digital Markets Act, the EU begins investigations into Apple, Google and Meta for suspected violation of the regulation

There European Commission has initiated non-compliance investigations under the Digital Markets Act, the Digital Markets Act (DMA), on the rules of Alphabet relating to the piloting of Google Play and to self-preference in Google Searchon the rules of Apple relating to piloting in the App Store and the selection screen for Safari and the “payment or consent model” of Half.

The Commission suspects that the measures implemented by these gatekeepers do not actually comply with the obligations imposed by law Dma. Additionally, the Commission has launched investigations into Apple's new pricing structure for alternative app stores and its rating practices Amazon on its marketplace.

Finally, the Commission ordered gatekeepers to retain certain documents to monitor the effective implementation and compliance with their obligations.