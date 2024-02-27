According to “Bloomberg”, project employees were surprised by the news; big tech expected launch by 2028

Apple announced this Tuesday (Feb 27, 2024) to employees of the Apple Car project, which began in 2014, the interruption of the program. The internal disclosure surprised employees. The information is from Bloomberg.

Information was given to workers at big tech by Director of Operations Jeff Williams. The company expected the launch of the Apple Car by 2028. The objective was to provide consumers with a car that did not require the intervention of a driver or passengers “in any condition or situation”.

The project, also titled Project Titan, it has experienced several problems since its inception and needed to change leadership to align with the desires of the North American company.

In 2021, the software developer Kevin Lynch took over the project and focused on reducing costs to keep the Apple Car launch possible.

During development, the objective was changed. Developers then focused on making an electric car with less dependence on human control of the vehicle.

With the closure of the program, there will be layoffs among the program team. Project Titan. You other employees will be reallocated to work focusing on the development of artificial intelligence.

The North American company has a virtual assistant, Siri, and there are rumors that they are working on the development of the project Ajaxwhich aims to compete with Google's AI, Bard, OpenAI's ChatGPT.