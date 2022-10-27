Apple is the mother of iPhones that over the years has always strongly differentiated itself from competitors. By purchasing an Apple device, for example, you will not be able to count on the worldwide USB-C standard present on any other new terminal in the world. But today the music has changed and the company has finally reassessed its position!

Apple gives up, iPhone will adapt to the USB-C standard!

If you follow us daily, you will know for sure that some time ago we told you about how the European Union was putting a lot of pressure on Apple in order to get it to adopt the USB-C specification. The regulation of the single charger is very important for both consumers and companies and today Apple has finally let go!

The news is official, Greg Joswiak has confirmed without too many words that the company will comply with the regulations. The news is unbelievable if we think that it does not only concern iPhones but all devices with the apple above that use the lightning input.

The reasons why the company never wanted to adopt this standard are quite clear, having unique charging accessories is an important source of income for the apple, so much so that by adopting the USB-C standard it will lose several revenues. In short, in the future you will be able to recharge the new terminals of the company in complete freedom and without subjecting to the lightning standard. This time the EU has certainly achieved a great milestone!