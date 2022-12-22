After saying that it will adopt the Type C port for charging energy and the like on its smartphones in Europe — a decision that only came about after the EU used the law for this —, a new pro-user measure should be adopted in the Apple application store.

One of the points that prevents Android users from making the transition to iPhones is the lack of the ability to install third-party applications on the devices, either through downloaded installation files or from non-brand stores.

The company said that it is studying the possibility of allowing the use of third-party app stores on iPhones and that the measure can be implemented in the next updates.

(Note published in the 1305 edition of Dinheiro Magazine)