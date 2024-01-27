Apple adapts to EU rules and opens up alternative app stores. What changes

Part there Revolution of the American tech giant. Apple will make changes, starting in March, to its iOS operating system and its browser Safari and its App Store application store within the European Union, thus respecting the new regulation of digital markets, the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which will come into force from March 7. Starting from the release of the version 17.4 of its iOS operating system, developers will be able to offer alternative applications, verified by Apple. The apps developed by the Cupertino brand, therefore, will no longer be the only payment options. And, when they open SafariEuropean users will be able to choose their browser from a list of competitors.

READ ALSO: Apple receives 36% of Google's mobile revenues: secret deal revealed

Until now you had to go into the settings to do this edit. These changes entail new pricing conditions for developers. “THE changes that we announce are consistent with the requirements of the European Union Digital Markets Act, and at the same time help protect EU users from the inevitable increase in privacy and security threats that this regulation brings,” he said Phil Schillervice president of marketing at Apple.

“Even with these guarantees, many risks remain”, adds the Cupertino group which underlines the possibility of “a less intuitive user experience”. Apple, like five other digital giants – Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and the Chinese ByteDance (TikTok) will be subject to the rules of the DMA from next March 7, which introduces stricter rules to contain anti-competitive rules practiced in the EU. Companies that transgress risk fines of up to 20% of theirs global turnover in case of recidivism, or even dismantling measures in the most serious cases.

Subscribe to the Affari WhatsApp channel!

