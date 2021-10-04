Although for many the mobile market is still below the industry’s AAA companies, the truth is that, from a financial perspective, this is far from the reality. As part of the information shared during the trial between Manzana and Epic Games, it was revealed the amount of money that Tim Cook’s company generated only in 2019, this is a sum that exceeds what Nintendo, Microsoft, Sony and Activision Blizzard they reached combined in games that same year.

According to The Wall Street Journal, it was mentioned at the trial that Apple generated more than $ 8.5 billion from operating profit from games on the App Store in 2019. However, the company mentioned that the operating margins discussed during the trial were incorrect and therefore the figure is too high.

Even so, this amount is surely not that far from reality. Remember that Apple takes 30% of what is generated in applications. This means that of the millions of dollars that games like Pokémon GO, Genshin Impact, Call of Duty Mobiles, Crash Royale and more, part of this goes to the hands of the company behind the Mac. Along with this, in 2020 alone about 196.9 million iPhones were sold.

However, this could well change in the future. Following the trial between Apple and Epic Games, it was concluded that developers should be given the opportunity to include an alternate payment method in games for the App Store, so Apple’s multimillion dollar figures could change in the future.

Via: The Wall Street Journal.