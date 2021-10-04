Apple scored in 2019 takings relating to the sales of games superior to those of Sony, Nintendo, Microsoft and Activision Blizzard together, according to information that has sprung up in the context of the lawsuit between the Cupertino house and Epic Games.

Let’s talk about a operating profit equal to 8.5 billion dollars, although Apple has stated that the margins discussed during the trial were not correct and therefore the figure should be revised downwards. However, this did not stop her from giving up Fortnite, which ended up on the App Store blacklist for years to come.

As Tim Sweeney has often stated, the interesting thing about these numbers is that Apple earns a lot from the sale of video games even without being a video game manufacturer, because of the margin of 30% on any application available on its store.

Nintendo has helped to raise Apple’s revenues with highly successful games such as Super Mario Run, with its 200 million downloads, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and of course Pokémon GO, which has become a real phenomenon of costume.

Compared to the Japanese company, the apple house can however count on a huge installed base, with almost 200 million iPhones placed in 2020 alone: ​​more than double the 89 million Nintendo Switch sold so far.