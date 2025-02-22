Italian cuisine is one of the most delicious in the world, with endless different elaborations among which the most famous such as pasta or pizza stand out. But Italy’s dishes are much more than that, they are also Authentic Wonders like Frittataa homemade, traditional and very easy to prepare.

This Recipe is consumed daily in Italian homes And it is formed mainly by eggs and apple along with other ingredients and although there are those who consider it a salty dish, it is also a perfect elaboration to take as dessert. It is very Simple, delicious and provides a lot of energy Perfect to start the day.

Apple frittata | Istock

The step by step

Ingredients:

2 apples

2 eggs

120 ml of natural yogurt

30 grams of sugar

1 lemon

60 grams of flour

Half tablespoon of cinnamon

Butter

Elaboration:

Peel and cut Apples in fine slices And we take them to a bowl along with a little lemon juice to prevent them from oxidizing. In another bowl beat the Eggs with sugar Until there is a foamy mixture and add the yogurt, lemon zest and cinnamon until integrating. Incorporate the sifted flour Until there is a homogeneous mixture. In a pan with a little butter, cook the apples three minutes until they soften. Add the mixture of eggs and flour and distribute uniformly. Cook over low heat for eight minutes Approximately until cooked, turn to cook on the other side and remove from the pan. Sprinkle a little sugar on top and Ready to enjoy.