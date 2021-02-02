Apple released the new beta of iOS 14.5, which will allow Apple Watch users to unlock their iPhone with facial recognition of Face ID even when wearing a chinstrap.

The update of the operating system will allow that, once the smartwatch is unlocked, the user can unlock their iPhone by looking at the screen.

For the new system to work you have to manually enable an option that allows Face ID to unlock the iPhone despite having less precision in facial recognition, since the Apple Watch has been previously authenticated.

When doing so, a buzzer is received on the watch notifying that the iPhone has been unlocked successfully. Users will also be able to lock their phone from the Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch Series 5. Reuters

However, the other actions that depend on a face unlock, such as approving a purchase in the Apple Store, cannot be performed using this new feature, as reported in Engadget.

In addition to the improvements in Face ID, iOS 14.5 brings support for the Xbox Series S / X and PlayStation 5 for iPhone and iPad, and offers greater compatibility with new Fitness + workouts.

Rumors about the iPhone 13

The new Galaxy S21 cell phones from Samsung ignited a new season full of anticipated announcements for this 2021. In that sense, Apple prepares its next “tank” that will replace the iPhone 12. And while there are still several months left for its launch, rumors and leaks assure that it will arrive with many new features in terms of processor, screen, cameras and biometric security functions.

Apple finally included OLED technology in the displays of the iPhone 12 series and as a result the screen experience on all those models is more or less the same. However, in 2021, Apple could give the iPhone 13 models a different upgrade, in the form of a 120 Hz refresh rate.

As of now, according to the Korean site The ElecApple will include LTPO technology in iPhone 13 models, paving the way for a high refresh rate when needed and a lower refresh rate at other times.

The iPhone 13 will probably make use of a new self-made A15 chip, which is expected to maintain the 5-nanometer process. Apple is pouring billions into chip making, with much of that research going into the M1 processors it started using in its MacBooks and the IPhone 12.

The new generation of iPhone would go on sale in September. Photo: Reuters

In terms of cameras, it is said that all iPhone 13 devices will receive the same sensors as the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which would effectively give members of the next device family a big leap.

Apparently the next model of Apple would bring back the Touch ID fingerprint sensor as an extra security option and it would not replace facial unlocking (Face ID), which is still the preferred option by Apple as it considers it more secure.

Of course, unlike those old sensors, the new one that Apple phones could incorporate it will not be through a round button on the front.

While there are certainties regarding the technical characteristics, regarding the price and the launch date there is only speculation. The phones are expected to be priced similar to the iPhone 12 series ($ 799), Phone 12 Pro ($ 999) and 12 Pro Max ($ 1,099).

With information from DPA.