Mark Gurman: Apple will add ads to Maps, Podcasts and TV+

Apple intends to add ad units to more branded services. About it informs Bloomberg.

According to agency columnist Mark Gurman, the American company intends to increase the amount of advertising for its users. Gurman suggested that Apple would “flood” consumers with ads, as it was going to increase revenue from the advertising business.

The author noted that at the moment, ad units are present only in the App Store, except for banners with branded offers in gadget settings. According to Gurman’s sources, advertising will appear in the Maps, Podcasts, TV+, Books and News services – the latter is officially unavailable in Russia. Thus, contextual advertising based on user requests may also appear in Maps. The specialist noted that Apple is currently testing this option.

According to the journalist, the appearance of advertising in the TV+ streaming service will allow the company to offer some of the content for free viewing or at a big discount. In this case, we are talking about old movies and series. “The only question is whether the customers of Apple – the champion of privacy and clean interfaces – are ready to live with a lot more ads,” concluded Gurman.

In early August, it became known that Apple intends to show more ads in the App Store. The journalists found out that the ad units will appear on the Today tab, where the top current programs are formed.