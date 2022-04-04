The service is also available in Italy, in the original language with subtitles, on iPad, iPhone and Apple TV

Apple has released a new series of exercises dedicated to fitness during pregnancy and immediately after childbirth. The ten-minute interactive workout series focuses on cardio, endurance and relaxation, and is available on the app for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. Presenting the sessions is new mother Betina Gozo, helped by trainers Marimba Gold-Watts and Jonelle Lewis. Apple launched Fitness Plus in 2020, and the following year the service also arrived with us subtitled: it is a vast selection of workouts, exercises and workouts that work by combining Apple Watch and an Apple device to show our statistics on the screen, the now famous “circles” from Apple. On the platform, which can be used by paying a monthly subscription of 9.99 euros, it is possible to find a wide range of training routines dedicated to different areas, and are presented by professional trainers.