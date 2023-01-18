Apple was fined on January 10 by the Municipality of Florianópolis (SC) in R$ 8 million for selling the iPhone without a charger adapter.

Throughout 2022, the company was notified by the procon, which is now part of the Municipal Government Secretariat, to provide clarification, send the number of devices sold since November 2020 and include the charger adapter with the devices. The measure extended to online sales and partner stores residing in Florianópolis.

Apple did not respond to the request for inclusion of the adapter and claimed that it is not possible to specify the number of devices sold in the municipality. The company also justified itself citing the lack of harm to the consumer, tying or abusive practice and also claimed that the practice of not including the charger adapter in the sale of the cell phone benefits the environment and is an international policy of the brand.

Since 2020, Apple has decided to remove chargers from smartphone packaging, claiming environmental preservation as the main reason, in addition to justifying that the charger specification is the same for iPhone models and that most users already have the accessory.

“Currently, the largest companies in the cell phone sector in Brazil market by dividing their products, forcing consumers to purchase, separately, an essential item for the regular functioning of the same in view of the use and custom of consumers, under the pretext of sustainability, without demonstrating evidence of such e-waste reduction. The estimate of the company’s revenue increase due to the “savings” of not making it available is more than US$ 6 billion, globally”, highlighted Alexandre Farias Luz, director of Procon in Florianópolis, in a released note.