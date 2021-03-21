Apple was fined 10.5 million reais (almost $ 1.9 million) in Brazil. The Brazilian São Paulo Consumer Protection Authority (Procon-SP) saw a violation in the absence of chargers in the gadget kit. It is reported by the G1 portal with reference to Procon-SP.

In addition, São Paulo noted that the product announced in the advertisement does not correspond to its real characteristics. We are talking about a video where the iPhone 11 Pro smartphone is placed under a stream of water and is said to be able to withstand a dive to a depth of four meters for 30 seconds. Procon-SP stressed that Apple’s warranty does not cover damage after submersion of the phone in water.

The requirement to provide chargers free of charge was presented to the corporation by the Brazilian consumer supervision on December 2. The agency found it unconvincing for the company’s argument that removing the charging kit in production would reduce carbon emissions and waste, as well as the consumption of resources and valuable materials.

The regulator asked Apple to provide evidence of such a positive effect. Procon-SP also pointed out that the company does not provide warranty repair services to customers using a non-original charger, and does not report the safety of using its own devices of previous generations.

The American company announced its decision to sell the iPhone without a charging adapter and headphones during the presentation of the iPhone 12 series. Apple representatives explained this step with environmental concerns.