













Apple finally opens up to game streaming service applications | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









The information regarding this change was published on the company's blog, where it indicates that these changes apply worldwide and are not limited to some regions.

On its blog, Apple mentions that 'developers can now submit a single application with the ability to stream all video games offered in their catalog'. But one thing must be pointed out.

We recommend: What happened Apple? Microsoft is now the largest technology company.

According to this company 'each experience available in an app on the App Store must comply with all App Store Review Guidelines…'. Likewise, he points out '[…]the host application will need to maintain an age rating'.

Fountain: Xbox.

Apple still mentions that developers now 'will be able to provide enhanced discovery opportunities for streaming games, applets, mini-games, chatbots and add-ons within their apps'.

With respect to the aforementioned, it may be incorporated into the In-App Purchase system to 'offer your users paid digital content or services for the first time, such as a subscription to an individual chatbot'.

It seems Apple has thought of everything. But this would not be possible without the investigation carried out by the European Commission into the antitrust case against him.

Other changes on the way include allowing app stores and browser engines in the European Union.

Fountain: Nvidia.

Without a doubt, both Xbox Cloud Streaming and GeForce Now will benefit from this decision. It only remains to see how these services can be expanded in the iOS environment.

With details from The Verge. Apart from Apple we have more information about video games in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)