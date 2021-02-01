While the AirPods Pro brought great improvements such as water resistance, custom settings, or active noise cancellation technology, their high price caused lower sales than expected. Something that the company seems to want to correct with the advance of The Apple AirPods Pro 2, a new version that will increase in performance while reduces its size and price considerably.

And it is that the main changes for the new Apple wireless headphones will focus on its redesign, with a much more compact form factor thanks to SiP chips (System-in-package) that will help to place the hardware components very close to each other, resulting in a layout more similar to the Samsung Galaxy Buds or the Google Pixel Buds.

Similarly, the charging case is expected to undergo a change in size as well, with a height of 46mm and a width of 54mm, while still maintaining the thickness of 21.7mm. Although what is not clear at the moment is if this will be its only update or if we could expect the implementation of some new charging technology.

Moving back to the headphones, AirPods Pro 2 will equip an internal W2 wireless chip for better connectivity, expecting at least a couple of hours added to your autonomy over its predecessors, and offering some improvements when it comes to active noise cancellation technology.

But undoubtedly one of the most interesting improvements comes through one of the latest patents filed by Apple, which suggests that AirPods Pro 2 could be controlled completely remotely, touching our faces, shaking our heads or even clenching our teeth. Even if this new technology doesn’t make it to the next version, the patent has fueled speculation about where true wireless headphones are headed.

According to the Japanese website Mac Otakara, the company is expected to introduce the AirPods Pro 2 during the next April, coinciding with the presentation of the new iPhone SE 3. Although for the moment the release date of these headphones continues to be unknown, other rumors such as those of LeaksApplePro, pointing to a late release in the fourth quarter of 2021, or even the first quarter of 2022.

However, the rumors seem somewhat more concise when it comes to the price, already marking a huge reduction compared to its predecessors, cutting its price by more than half to reach the figure of just $ 250.