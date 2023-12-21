The last day available to purchase the Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 from Apple stores in the US will be December 24th, with the import ban officially coming into effect on December 26th

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) has rejected Apple's request to delay the import and sales ban on two of its latest smartwatch models, the Watch Series 9 and the Ultra 2. The decision comes after that, last Monday, Apple announced it was withdrawing these models from stores in response to an October ITC ruling. According to this ruling, the SpO2 sensors used in Apple watches infringed the patents of Masimo, a medical device manufacturer. As a result, the last day available to purchase the Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 from Apple stores will be December 24th, with the import ban officially taking effect on December 26th.

Apple is already exploring alternatives to avoid the ban, including making software changes. However, the ITC's decision is clear: the ban will remain in place pending a possible appeal, and will not be affected by a potential government shutdown. The ban only affects the US market; Third-party retailers will continue to sell the two models while supplies last. While Apple's attempts to stop the ban have failed, the company still has the option to overturn the decision if President Joe Biden decides to veto it. However, getting a presidential veto for Apple would be an extremely rare event, unprecedented in the history of technology.