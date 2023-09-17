The latest generation of the iPhone smartphone, which was launched by the American electronics giant Apple last week, showed that the higher the price the consumer pays to obtain the iPhone 15 Pro series, the more advantages he will enjoy compared to those who buy the regular iPhone 15 series.

In addition to the stronger cameras and larger screens, the Pro series, which is more expensive than the iPhone 15, will be equipped with a titanium outer body and a super-powerful processor that will lead to a huge improvement in the quality of displaying photos and videos, according to what Apple announced.

At the same time, the most important new feature in the new generation of iPhone, which is present in all categories, is the Type-C charger slot, which allows the use of chargers from any other phones to charge the iPhone.

Apple also provided the most expensive category of the phone, the iPhone 15, which is the Pro Max category, with a completely new feature, which is the possibility of 5X zoom.

There is another feature that arrived a few months ago, before Apple launched the virtual reality glasses, as the iPhone Pro camera will be able to capture 3D images, which the user can add himself to via the device.

At the same time, the innovations in last year’s version of the iPhone Pro phones have now reached the standard category of this year’s generation.

The standard iPhone 15 phone is equipped with a 48-megapixel image sensor unit to provide images with a greater amount of detail and what is called the “Dynamic Island” display area.