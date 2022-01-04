Undoubtedly, Manzana is one of the fastest growing technology companies in the U.S. Even with the pandemic and the shortage of chips and other microcomponents, the signing of Cupertino It has achieved very good results in recent years, but how good?

According to information from CNBC, Manzana has become the first North American company to achieve a higher stock market value at $ 3 trillion. This is mainly due to the impressive amount of sales the company had during the fourth quarter of last year, as well as other market factors.

This is particularly impressive since beyond 2019, Manzana It was worth less than a trillion dollars, while a year later it exceeded 1.29 trillion and now by 2022 they already exceeded this figure by more than double. Of course, Manzana has no intention of slowing down its production for this year and it is rumored that the iPhone 14 it will have a redesign of its screen, as well as a smaller notch. It is also said that there will be three new smartwatches as well as a new lineup of Macbook pro more powerful.

Editor’s note: This shows us that Apple continues to dominate the mobile phone market, even as other companies have launched cheaper phones with more features. There is no doubt that Apple’s consumers are some of the most loyal in the industry, and we’ll see how this is reflected by 2022.

