Apple certainly needs no introduction, the Cupertino company has certainly earned a place on the podium of the big names in the tech market, thanks to a multitude of high-performance products loved by users. However, today we do not want to talk to you about a device, but about a lawsuit to a former employee who has reached out now a worthy conclusion!

Apple: ex-employee guilty of fraud, the conviction arrives

In case you don’t know, some time ago a former Apple employee was accused by the company of mail and wire fraud. We are talking about Dhirendra Prasad, who since 2011 began to illegally steal money from his employer through various expedients: inflated bills, kickbacks, stolen products and to make matters worse he has also evaded taxes for years.

Because of this employee’s behavior, Apple lost overall 17 million dollars, quite a number! The lawsuit, which began about a year ago, has now reached a worthy conclusion: the man has been declared guilty and will have to repay 19 million dollars (17 for Apple, and 2 to repay the taxes evaded), as well as obviously discounting 3 years of imprisonment. In addition, he will have to hand over goods to the authorities for a total of $5.4 million and pay another $8.1 million in cash.

In short, all's well that ends well and the company has obtained justice! What do you think of the story?