Dhe iPod is history. Apple stops production of the music player. This announcement is neither tragic nor surprising. No one needs an iPod anymore because everyone has a smartphone in their pocket. Things were different in October 2001, when Apple released its first music player. Back then, there were cell phones that could be used to make calls and send text messages. Few models had a music player function. But some people still walked around with buttons in their ears and cables towards their pockets. They had an MP3 player with them. There were many different variants of these before Apple’s iPod came into the world.

Chic design, simple menu navigation, large storage capacity and iTunes as the administration program accounted for the success of the iPod. When Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone six years after the introduction of the iPod, both mobile devices lived side by side without hurting each other. But over time, it became increasingly clear that the iPhone would replace the iPod – but it wasn’t just the iPhone that became the in-house competitor. “Today, the spirit of the iPod lives on. We’ve built an incredible music experience into all of our products, from iPhone to Apple Watch to Homepod mini, Mac, iPad and Apple TV,” said Marketing Vice President Greg Joswiak.

Of course, this does not only apply to the Apple universe. Samsung, Google and other companies offer products on every corner that provide sound for customers. The combination of music streaming services with millions of songs that can be called up at any time and the smartphone is unbeatable, both on the go and at home, where the smartphone becomes the remote control for the hi-fi system.









It is all the more astonishing that digital audio players (DAP) continue to exist. Sony continues to launch new models from the Walkman series, Astell & Kern and other manufacturers from South Korea also rely on music players that are even bigger, thicker and more expensive than a smartphone. They still find their customers in the high-end community, for whom the sound quality of a smartphone is not sufficient, who want to operate their headphones with a cable and have no problem with having another device in the other pocket.







“Today, the spirit of the iPod lives on,” said Greg Joswiak after announcing his demise. Everyone can understand that in their own way.