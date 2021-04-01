Apple started an internal campaign for its employees to decide get vaccinated against coronavirus and thus be able to return to their face-to-face tasks on the Melo Park, California campus. To achieve this, the Manzanita company assured that it will offer unprecedented employment benefits.

In addition to paying them to actually get vaccinated, Apple intends remunerate economically your employees if they experience side effects after taking the dose, according to the agency Bloomberg.

Of course, the company clarified that will not have access to vaccines and it will not provide the doses to its employees.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, technology companies have opted for the telecommuting to prevent the spread of the virus in the workplace. Tim cookCEO of the firm said in an interview on Outside Podcast in December that about 15% of its Apple Park employees worked from home.

In addition, he explained that they expect return to offices in June 2021, but it is clear that the return to tasks “will not be as before.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook expects face-to-face work to return from June 2021. Photo: EFE.

“There are some things that really work very well virtually,” Cook argued in an interview at the Atlantic Festival last September that picked up Business Insider.

Apple is famous for the great secrecy of its company, and last summer The Wall Street Journal made it clear that working from home was a huge challenge for many of its employees.

Some explained that they were unable to access the firm’s internal systems from outside the office due to strict security measureswhile others were unclear about what kind of work they were allowed to do remotely.

The pandemic also affected a crucial aspect of the business: hardware production. As Bloomberg explained in late 2020, Apple developed some alternative solutions, such as iPads with augmented reality and remote controlled robots and iPads with augmented reality to be able to work remotely in its factories in China, among others.

Apple maintains the virtual format of WWDC

On the other hand, and within the framework of the pandemic, Apple announced on Tuesday that it will once again celebrate its traditional WWDC developer conference from June 7 to 11 of this year with a 100% virtual format.

This will be the second online edition of the historic conference, which normally brought together thousands of programmers from all over the world at the San José (California, USA) convention center, but which already had to go through for the first time last year. time to digital format because of the coronavirus.

Apple held the edition of its WWDC 2020 developer conference in virtual format for the first time. Photo: Bloomberg

As on that occasion, the Cupertino firm explained that participation will be completely free, so it expects millions of people around the planet to connect to it.

As is usual in Apple announcements, the company barely offered clues about what news will be presented, apart from showing the future trends of the iOS (iPhone), iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS operating systems.

“We are working so that WWDC21 is the biggest and the best to date, and we are excited to offer developers new tools to help them create applications that change the way we live, work and play, “said the vice president of Apple for Developer Relations, Susan Prescott.

The company, which will turn 45 this Thursday, estimates that there are around 28 million programmers in the world who work with its operating systems.

Last year, the company took advantage of the WWDC celebration to renew the software of all its devices and announce the change to microchips of its own manufacture for Macs, a movement that materialized later that year with the release of the first computers with M1 processors.

SL