A group of Apple workers is organizing a strike for Christmas Eve. In addition, employees are urging customers to boycott the tech giant’s stores and products in solidarity with them for better working conditions.

According to a Fox Business story, employees are demanding a respectful workplace, paid sick leave, mental health support and better protective gear. According to a publication by the local union, workers who join the movement must be insured by the strike fund.

+ Designer shows what Apple’s mixed reality glasses will look like

The Apple Together group has just over 5,000 followers on Twitter. Apple reportedly has just over 150,000 employees worldwide. The company has been criticized by a group of employees for months after they created a website called “Apple Too” to air their grievances and make demands on the company.

In September, workers sent an open letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook with several requests. Apple did not immediately respond to Fox Business’s request to comment on the Christmas Eve strike and boycott, but told Reuters it “takes all concerns seriously and investigates thoroughly whenever a concern is raised.”

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?