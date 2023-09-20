Unions representing workers at Apple stores in France called for a strike on Friday and Saturday, before the iPhone 15 goes on sale, to demand improved wages and working conditions.

The General Union of Labor – Apple Retail (CGT Apple Retail) said in a statement to the union front on the social media platform Representative of employees at Apple Retail in France… to organize a strike on September 22 and 23.

Unions also called for a demonstration on Friday morning in front of the Paris Opera Garnier, near one of Apple’s main stores in Paris.

The French company Apple could not be reached for comment.

Last week, Apple was shocked after the French government issued a decision to suspend the sale of the iPhone 12 after conducting tests that it said revealed that it exceeded permissible radiation levels.

On Friday, Apple pledged to update the software that runs the iPhone 12 in France to resolve the dispute over radiation levels, but concerns in other European countries about the same problem indicated the possibility that Apple might be forced to take similar measures in other countries.