Apple Retail Spain, the subsidiary of the American multinational that is responsible for the management of Apple Stores in Spain, obtained in its last fiscal year, closed September 30, 2020, a net profit of 7.75 million euros, a 39.3% less than the 12.78 million it earned in the previous fiscal year, according to the annual accounts recently registered in the Mercantile Registry.

This decrease was due, in the first place, to a 14.4% decrease in turnover to 371.4 million, of which 363 million corresponded to sales and the rest to services. Although the subsidiary does not explain the causes in its financial report, the lower sales were produced by the effect of the coronavirus pandemic that caused the total closure of its 11 stores in Spain for several months. After the closure of premises due to the confinement decreed in mid-March of last year, the multinational decided to reopen it on June 4 of that year, but in August it backed down and closed its commercial chain to the public again due to the increase in cases. by the second wave. We would have to wait until 2021 for the return to normality.

In addition, the subsidiary recorded in its fiscal year 2019 the payment of taxes on profits of 4.3 million euros, compared to 1.1 million the previous year, due to the fact that it had to pay back taxes of 2.28 million for a tax inspection. The workforce increased by 71 employees to 1,379 workers.

Apple Marketing Iberia, the other subsidiary of the iPhone manufacturer that supports sales outside the tech giant’s stores in Spain, including the marketing and after-sales services for customers, recorded a profit of 45 million euros in its last fiscal year, closed on September 30, 2020, 6.4% more than the previous year’s earnings.