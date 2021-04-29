A young man consults his iPhone 12 in front of an Apple store in Shanghai. ALY SONG / Reuters

Apple registered a net profit of 23,630 million dollars (19,563 million euros) in its second fiscal quarter (from January to March 2021), which represents an increase of 110% compared to the result recorded in the same period last year. The pandemic could not with the Cupertino giant, which noticed the pull of the new iPhones, its iconic mobile phone whose sales increased by 65.5% in that period, and the spectacular recovery of the Chinese market.

Between January and March, the net sales of the US company reached 89,584 million dollars (74,167 million euros), with an improvement of 53.6% compared to the same quarter of the previous year, thanks to the growth in income from sale of products, up to 72,683 million dollars (60,174 million euros), 61.6% more. Revenues from services grew by 26.6%, to $ 16,901 million (€ 13,992 million).

Between January and March, iPhone sales reported to Apple 47,938 million dollars (39,688 million euros), 65.5% more than a year before, and already represent half of its business. The launch of the iPhone 12 at the end of 2020 incorporating 5G technology has caught on with fans of the smartphone of the block more than previous models that did not bring revolutionary novelties and did not have such a positive reception.

Sales of the Mac laptop totaled 9,102 million dollars (7,535 million euros), 70% more, and the iPad a total of 7,807 million dollars (6,463 million euros), 78.7% more. In turn, the accessories business registered a 24.7% year-on-year increase in the quarter, to 7,836 million dollars (6,487 million euros), while the multinational’s service income increased 26.6%, up to 16,901 million dollars (13,992 million euros).

China and Europe, where its turnover grows the most

By region, sales increased by 34.7% in America, to 34,306 million dollars and 55.7% in Europe, where they totaled 22,264 million dollars, while in China they rose 87.5%, to 17,728 million dollars and 48.7% in Japan, up to 7,742 million dollars.

“This quarter reflects both the ways our products have helped our users cope with this moment, and the optimism consumers seem to feel about the better days ahead,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

In the first six months of the company’s fiscal year, Apple obtained a net profit of 52,385 million dollars (43,370 million euros), which represents an increase of 56.4% compared to the first half of its previous year. Likewise, the company’s net sales grew 33.9% year-on-year, to 201,023 million dollars (166,427 million euros).

On the other hand, Apple’s board of directors declared a cash dividend of $ 0.22 per share for the company’s common stock, an increase of 7%. In addition, the board of the company also authorized an increase of 90,000 million dollars (74,511 million euros).