Manzana He again showed himself against the free music streaming services. The platform Apple Music, which does not currently have this type of plan – its main rival does, Spotify-, assured that will not change your position due to difficulties in generating income for artists while ensuring user privacy.

The confirmation came from Apple’s global director of Music Publishing, Elena Segal, in an appearance this Tuesday in the UK Parliament in which he received questions from the Digital, Culture, Media and Sports committee, which revolved around music services in streaming.

In the meeting, in which Spotify and Amazon Music also participated, Segal acknowledged that for Apple Music “it is a challenge to compete with the free”, in reference to the free user plans of Spotify or YouTube, something they described as “competing on uneven ground”, as published by the British medium Musically.

The Apple executive assured that, in the absence of free options such as the one offered by YouTube to access music, “probably more people would use Apple Music”, but that this “would not change” the service.

In addition to the premium version, Spotify has a free music plan. Photo: Fabian Sommer / dpa

Also, Apple completely discarded the idea of ​​launching a new business model for Apple Music with free plans and advertising to fund it.

“We do not believe that a service with an advertising-based business model can generate enough revenue to support a healthy overall ecosystem. And this would also go very against our core privacy values,” Segal said.

The British Parliament Committee also inquired about the consideration of the streaming of music as a rental or as a sale of property legally.

In this regard, Segal considered that the streaming musical is “more like rent” and compared it to licenses for music on CD, while Amazon believes that “it is something different from both concepts”, as the director of International Music at Amazon, Paul Firth, has assured.

In addition, the commission asked Spotify on whether she would be willing to test an artist payment model like Apple Music, focused on the consumption of each user, and in such a way that if a user listens to certain artists, their subscription payment goes to them and is not distributed among the most listened to musicians. In fact, the platform already tested this system in a recent study in France.

“In the case of the user-centered model, it is something we are open to,” said Horacio Gutierrez, head of Global Affairs and Spotify’s chief legal officer.

“If artists and musicians in general prefer this model, we would support it by doing additional research,” concluded Gutierrez, who also recalled that this change is not a “trivial decision” and that it would involve all contracts signed with the music industry.

SL