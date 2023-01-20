Apple it is a company that does not need too many introductions. Between smartphones, PCs, tablets and much more, users undoubtedly have a vast range of company products suitable for every need. Today we want but we are not here to tell you about the latest iPhone or the most expensive MacBook, but the famous HomePod mini!

Apple: HomePod mini has an undeclared temperature sensor!

As you may know if you keep up with the latest Apple news, the company has just announced the arrival of the second generation HomePod, a new model of the well-known smart speaker from Apple. In this new model, among the specifications we can see a temperature and humidity sensorapparently a novelty compared to its predecessors.

And this is where the story gets interesting: by sifting through the introductory page of the second generation HomePod and scrolling on the page labeled “Which HomePod is right for you”, you can reach a section that deals with comparing this new device coming soon with the old HomePod mini.

Well, according to this page, even the old mini version had this phantom temperature and humidity sensor! A particular discovery since since its arrival in 2020 (and in 2021 in Italy), the presence of this sensor it had never been communicated. Still if you go to consult the page of the official technical sheet, nothing of the kind is reported, but in this page dedicated to the comparison and obviously made much more recently the music changes.

In short, we can’t help but wonder if HomePod mini really has the sensor or not, and above all why Apple has decided to keep it hidden and unusable in this case. Maybe it could be unlocked in the future, and therefore we can also use it with the old mini model? We will of course keep you updated!