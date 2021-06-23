The American company Apple has discontinued the model of the iPhone 12 Mini smartphone. This was reported by a marketing company TrendForce…

It is clarified that the decision is due to the low level of sales of this model of the gadget. In the second quarter of this year, Apple intends to focus on selling the leftover iPhone 12 Mini smartphones, the website writes. aif.ru… In Russia, the basic version of a smartphone from an official supplier can be purchased for 69 thousand rubles.

As the TV channel writes “360”, the failure to sell these smartphones became known according to the preliminary results of 2020, when the share of iPhone 12 Mini sold among all the company’s smartphones was only 5%. Most of the users have switched to large screen devices to watch videos. The rest of the current versions of the smartphone – the base iPhone 12, as well as the Pro and Pro Max models – will remain on the assembly line, writes “Moscow 24”…

According to experts, in September 2021 Apple will introduce a new iPhone with the provisional name 12s. Annual iPhone production is also expected to grow by about 12.3% to 223 million units by the end of 2021.

As reminds REGNUMApple introduced the iPhone 12 in October 2020. iPhone 12 Mini is equipped with a 5.4-inch display, otherwise it hardly differs from its related models.

On June 7, at the annual WWDC 2021 developer conference, Apple unveiled a new version of the iOS 15 operating system for its mobile devices.