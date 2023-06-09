During the recent Apple WWDC 2023 event, the Cupertino house presented its new one Game Porting Toolkitwhich will allow you to convert even complex games in a relatively simple way DirectX 12 from Windows to Macas we are starting to see from the examples given by Diablo 4 and Cyberpunk 2077.

The results, taking into account the fact that it is a technology still to be fully optimized, are decidedly convincing, with even rather demanding games that work on Macs based on the M2 processor.

It is a system similar to Proton for Linux, which has the advantage of extending support for games on DirectX 12, whose conversions seemed particularly complex until recently.

The Tollkit is based on the source code cross over of CodeWeaver, but with various evolutions and additions applied in order to support the conversion from DirectX 12 to MacOS, in the most “painless” way possible, at least in Apple’s intentions.

The first results are indeed convincing, obviously making due proportions in terms of hardware potential and optimization. In essence, the system creates an emulated environment that allows you to run a Windows game on a Mac and thus see the behavior of the software within the different hardware environment.

While this stage is something of a testing tool, it can still be used to run games directly, and apparently gets Diablo 4 running at 60fps pretty solidly, with other users getting Hogwarts Legacy running. and also Cyberpunk 2077, albeit with more uncertainties.