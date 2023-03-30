Apple has officially announced the 2023 edition of the World Wide Developers Conference, which will be held at Apple Park from 5 to 9 June, with an opening keynote that will present all the new software for Apple devices. The new versions of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 will therefore be presented, which should present a new look for the home page and widgets, and introduce important innovations for the always on display in the case of smartphones. There will also be macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17. However, all the rumors seem to confirm that this will be the event in which realityOS, the operating system that will animate the new Apple device dedicated to augmented reality, will be shown for the first time and virtual. After numerous delays, therefore, Apple’s magic glasses should show themselves, revealing exactly what they will be able to do to make digital realities truly palatable to the general public. It seems that the headset will be sold later this year, with a first model that will be decidedly expensive (we are talking about thousands of dollars) but will open the door to a whole new market. The first iPhone, after all, cost 599 dollars: a considerable amount for a smartphone, in 2007.