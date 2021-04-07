Manzana claims to have designed a smart system what can predict when a phone will run out drums based on the user’s previous usage data, and based on it issues proactive recommendations to charge it earlier and prevent the device from ever turning off.

This is stated in a patent registered by the technology company in the United States Patent Office, which was presented in 2018 but which became relevant this Tuesday, which includes a system of “notification of intelligent recommendations for cargo.”

The system collects information about the charge of the phone, and with it creates a curve “representative of the user loading habits in time “, displayed as a histogram.

This data is used by the company to “predict when a user will make the next charge”, and calculate if the mobile phone will have enough battery for when that time comes.

iPhone 12 with wireless MagSafe charger. Photo: DPA.

In case the technology predicts that the iPhone will run out of battery sooner, the user will proactively receive a “notification to recommend loading”according to Apple, which explained that the system can work on multiple devices.

At the moment it is only a patent, and the system is not present in any of the iPhone phones currently available.

What’s new about iPhone 13

Just six months after its last launch, the Californian technology company is working on the successor to the iPhone 12. To do this, it commissioned the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) with the processor that will boost the new family of iPhone 13 .

TSMC, the semiconductor foundry company with Apple since 2011, advanced the manufacture of the 4 nanometer chip from the expected date of 2022 to the end of this year by order of the American giant, as published by the Digitimes site.

A14. The chip made by Apple for the iPhone 12.

The media also assures that TSMC will begin production of the A15 processor in May and would align with the release of the iPhone 13 for the last quarter of the year. This chip would have the 5nm process, like the previous A14, but Digitimes claims that it will have an “improved” manufacturing process.

Another specialized source, 9to5Mac, assured that the efficiency and performance improvements of the A15 with respect to the previous model will be given by changes in its architecture motivated by Apple’s experience in silicon design.

The media also highlights that this movement follows the trend of maintaining the size of the chips for two years, such as the 7nm in the A12 and A13 models and the 10nm in the A10X and A11.

