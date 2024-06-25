Apple already shows its dissatisfaction with emulators. It now denies access to two applications that can emulate games and even Windows on iOS.

The popular DOS emulator continues to be rejected by Apple in its app store. The third version of iDOS fails to enter the App Store. Neither does UTM SE, an application that allows you to emulate operating systems such as Windows on iOS.

Apple claims that the new versions violate guideline 4.7 of the application review standards, which is what allows retro game emulators to enter the app store.

For a few months now, the developer of iDOS has looked for a way for Apple to accept its emulator but it is always the same answer. In April of this year it was shared that the emulator had been rejected and two months later it received a response.

According to Apple’s response to litchie, “iDOS is not a retro game console, so the new standard is not applicable. They suggested I make changes and resubmit it for review, but when I asked them what changes I should make to comply with the standard, they had no idea, nor did they have a clue when I asked them what a retro game console is. It’s still the same old unreasonable response along the lines of we know it when we see it”

Everything indicates that Apple will follow a rule for emulators, which only they know what is good and what is not for their ecosystem. What is a fact is that UTM will not try again to approve its emulator on iOS and it is most likely that iDOS 3 will follow that same path.

Recall that Apple allowed retro game emulators in response to antitrust scrutiny; as well as accepted third-party app stores in the European Union to comply with the Digital Markets Law.

