The founder of Telegram, Pavel Durov, said that the American company Apple demanded to block several channels in his messenger about the protests in Belarus. He wrote about this in his own Telegram-channel.

We are talking about three channels “Punishers of Belarus” (@karatelibelarusi), “Chat of the Punisher group” (@chatpartizan) and “All violations” (@belarusassholes). According to Durov, Apple’s management is unhappy with the content, since the authors publish personal data of the Belarusian security forces. Apple fears that such posts could provoke violence, the businessman explained.

“I think this situation is not black and white and would rather leave the channels alone. But usually Apple doesn’t offer much choice for applications like Telegram in such situations, ”Durov said.

The founder of Telegram added that he will probably have to make concessions so that the application is not removed from the App Store. He assured that in this case, other users (for example, on Android and on a PC) will still have access to the controversial channels.

In July, Telegram filed an antitrust complaint against Apple with the European Commission. He blamed the App Store for a non-competitive operating environment. The management of the messenger drew attention to the fact that Apple does not allow users to download applications from open sources, while the company takes a 30 percent commission on every in-app purchase.