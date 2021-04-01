The latest version of the iOS operating system promises many changes to Apple’s mobile devices. Among them will remove the female voice from Siri by default and will allow the user choose a male voice when you set up the wizard.

The beta version of iOS 14.5, which is expected to be at the end of this month of March or the beginning of April, includes news about the intelligent assistant, which will allow the user to establish from the first moment what type of voice they want.

In this way, Apple removes the female voice by default, a change that is part of Apple’s commitment “with diversity and inclusion”, as explained in a statement to TechCrunch.

Along with this change, Apple also introduced two new voices which will initially be available in English.

Siri is an artificial intelligence (AI) with personal assistant functions available for Apple operating systems: iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. Through voice commands, the popularly known “Hey Siri”, the user can search for information about the weather or movies, the address of the closest restaurant and even make a publication on Facebook.

The news that iOS 14.5 will bring

The next iOS software update will also address recalibrate battery of iPhone 11 phones to troubleshoot download and performance issues, a process that could take several weeks.

Device users iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro MaxAfter updating to iOS 14.5 version, you will be able to find a battery health system that will recalibrate the maximum capacity of this component and its maximum performance capacity.

This system will allow to solve some of the failures that have affected the users of these iPhone models the most, such as unexpected behavior in the discharge of the battery or reduction of the maximum performance, as stated by Apple in its Support page.

IPhone 11 Pro will receive an improvement in battery recalibration with iOS 14.5. Photo: DPA

The recalibration process performed during normal charging cycles could take “weeks,” as the company indicates. While it is running, the user will see a message in the Battery settings, under Battery Health, which will be removed once complete.

Apple noted in this regard that “when recalibration is complete, update percentage maximum capacity and maximum performance capacity. “In the event that the battery shows significant degradation, a message will appear indicating this and offering a service.

It may also happen that the recalibration fail. In this case, the battery is still working, it is not a health problem, but it may require a change by an authorized Apple supplier. This change would be free.

A more secure iPhone

On the other hand, the company of the bitten apple plans allow the download of new security patches on your iPhone without having to have the latest version of your operating system incorporated.

This novelty, found by 9to5Mac in the iOS 14.5 beta code, means that iPhone and iPad users will be able to download and install separately to iOS the security patches that Apple is creating to protect their terminals from new threats.

Until now, it was mandatory to have the devices updated with the most modern version of iOS for them to acquire the new security features, although some patches also extend to old versions of iOS such as 12.

