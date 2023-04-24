Apple is one of the largest technology companies in the world, born in 1976 from the mind Steve Jobs, among its products boasts iPhone, Mac, iPad and iPod. In addition to the hardware, the company also offers a variety of services, such as Music, iCloud and TV+. To date, Apple has become synonymous with high-quality products and an integrated ecosystem of hardware, software and services. Today we are here for the last possible company gimmick!

Apple, an electronic diary is coming to iOS 17

Apple thinks one a day and the latest idea could be to insert an app designed as an electronic diary, accessible from all your devices with the apple above. The goal is to help users by making sure they can write down thoughts and emotions related to their days. It’s about a rumor but very reliable, as launched by the Wall Street Journal. If we had to make a comparison, it is an app similar to Day One.

The newspaper admits that it has read internal documents that are very promising. The app will be able to analyze the user’s habits and thus trace a typical day and then identify whenever the user will do something different. What about privacy? It will not be possible for third-party apps to access sensitive data and the only data used will be related to performing the analysis of the days locally on the phone and then being eliminated after 4 weeks.

In short, for now it is not known when the app will come to life, but everything seems very interesting. We will definitely keep you updated!